EXTRUSION: Non-Contact Sheet Thickness Measurement

The Planowave 6000 from Sikora International Corp., Bremen, Germany is a non-contact thickness-measurement system for all types of plastics sheet. Innovative millimeter wave technology offers a precise measurement of the thickness without any coupling mediums and independent of material and temperature of the plastic sheet. Calibration is not necessary.

The Planowave 6000 can either be integrated into the production line directly or used for the final inspection. The sheet is measured via millimeter waves based on the Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Radar runtime method. A linear moving transceiver continuously sends and receives frequency modulated millimeter waves. The thickness of the sheet is defined by the runtime difference.

Visualization of the measuring values is made in real time. The Ecocontrol processor system offers a numeric display of the measuring values as well as a graphic display and comprehensive trend and statistical data.