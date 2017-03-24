HEATING/COOLING: Improved Electronic Flowmeter for Cooling Water

New vortex-shedding sensor technology is one of the improvements in the new Tracer VM flowmeter with user interface from Burger & Brown Engineering, Inc., Grandview, Mo. Vortex-shedding technology is said to increase reliability because the flow sensors are less vulnerable to dirty cooling water. The new version of the Tracer has a bright color LCD display that’s easy to read in low light, and optional remote mounting of the user interface. A new volume totalizing function that can be set to display from a selected point helps with water-resource budgeting.