Hybrid Two-Platen and Vertical Electric Injection Molding Machines Debut

Several new machine developments were unveiled at an open house last month at Niigata Machine Techno Co.

Several new machine developments were unveiled at an open house last month at Niigata Machine Techno Co. Ltd. in Japan (U.S. office in Wood Dale, Ill.). One of the new offerings was a two-platen hybrid machine, the JN1200H (pictured), with 1200 U.S. tons of clamp force. It has a servo-hydraulic clamp and electric injection unit. The latter reportedly offers precise speed control to ±0.01 mm/sec. The compact two-platen design offers an overall machine length about the same as Niigata’s 720-ton all-electric toggle press.

A second new machine was the MDV55S7000, a 55-ton all-electric press with vertical clamp and injection unit. It is particularly suited to overmolding of long inserts, such as cables or medical tubing, and can also be used for automated reel-to-reel overmolding of electronic parts.

Other developments highlighted at the open house were:

  • A dual-process machine for carbon-fiber thermoset and thermoplastic injection.
  • Remote monitoring and setting adjustment capabilities by PC, tablet, or smart-phone—now standard on all Niigata machines.
  • What’s said to be the industry’s only all-electric machine for thermoset BMC (bulk molding compound).
  • An 8th-generation controller for MDVR vertical rotary-table machines. • A 22-ton C-frame vertical press.

