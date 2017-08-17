INJECTION MOLDING: All-Electrics Range Adds Four Higher Tonnages

Related Suppliers Absolute Haitian Corp.

Absolute Haitian Corp., Worcester, Mass., the exclusive distributor of Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machines in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the availability of four new larger models of the all-electric Zeres Series, ranging from 899 to 1551 tons. Previously, the largest model available in the Zeres line had 730 tons of clamp force.

Based on the Zhafir Venus II platform, the Zeres Series includes an integrated hydraulic circuit to support applications that require core pull or sophisticated ejector functions. Absolute Haitian notes that the integrated hydraulic unit broadens the appeal of the Zeres machines to molders who prefer electric machines but need hydraulics to operate core pull, for instance.

The integrated hydraulic core pull interface or circuit is actually installed on the moving platen, versus the external power pack route that some all-electric machines utilize to add hydraulic functions to the mold. Absolute Haitian says this design provides more flow and increased pressure, with those rates being adjustable via the machine’s 15-inch color touch-screen controller. Software is included to control up to three hydraulic circuits.

The new models include:

ZE 8000 (899 tons clamp force)

ZE 9000 (1014 tons clamp force)

ZE 10800 (1216 tons clamp force)

ZE 13800 (1551 tons clamp force)

In addition there are five different injection drives to choose from, with injection capacities from 34.29 to 187 ounces. Tie bar spacing was described by Absolute Haitian as “highly competitive” and “more generous” than competitors.

The machines target molders requiring precision and speed for large parts in applications like automotive interiors and underhood components, home appliances, aerospace, and industrial applications. They are also billed as an economical option in all-electric machinery.

When it launched in North America at NPE 2015, the Zeres was only available up to 259 tons. In September 2016, Absolute Haitian extended the full Zeres range from 45 to 730 U.S. tons.