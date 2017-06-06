INJECTION MOLDING: Clamp Force Booster Aims to Increase Press Capacity

After five years of R&D and several million test parts, Ironjaw LDA, Lisbon, Portugal, ironjaw.tech, is ready to introduce what it calls the first-ever clamping-force “booster” system for injection presses. Ironjaw says the technology, which can enable 30% to 60% more clamp force, can be adapted to all types of molds.

The actual device attaches to the tool along it’s parting line, activating when the mold closes and then unclamping prior to mold open. Initially four sizes are available, boosting injection molding machine clamp force by 25, 50, 125, and 200 tons. Ironjaw says the technology is more compatible with all injection molding machines, and it believes a return on investment is possible within 6 months.

That return is made possible in several different ways, including switching tools to smaller machines with a lower hourly rate; reducing/eliminating flash; less energy consumption; and the possibility to use less expensive resins, including recycled material. In terms of capital expenditures, it could allow a molder to purchase a smaller press up front, which also saves floorspace. In a video, Ironjaw shows its unit on a mold running side by side with a tool without the technology to show there is no cycle-time penalty.

Ironjaw stated in a release that major equipment manufacturers in Europe and the United States will be testing the Ironjaw innovation over the next few months, with the first industrial deliveries announced for mid-2017. On the company’s web site, Ironjaw says it will be announcing demonstration centers in Europe, North American and Asia “very soon.”