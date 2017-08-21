Injection Molding: High-Speed Electric Machines at Fakuma Show

A highlight of the Wittmann Battenfeld exhibit at next month’s Fakuma 2017 show in Germany will be the commercial availability of its EcoPower Xpress machine series. A high-speed all-electric press designed for packaging and other thin-wall products, it appeared in prototype form at K 2016 (see last January’s show report). Now it’s for sale in two sizes, 400 and 500 metric tons. To demonstrate its capabilities, the company will run a 400-m.t. model at the show, molding non-threaded HDPE caps in a 96-cavity mold on a 2.7-sec cycle. The cell will include a cap cooler from Eisbär of Austria, represented here by FGH Systems, Inc., Denville, N.J.

Wittmann Battenfeld (U.S. office in Torrington, Conn.) will also emphasize multi-component molding at Fakuma with two SmartPower machines and one MicroPower press.