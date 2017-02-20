INJECTION MOLDING: Larger Pressurized Hopper For New Physical Foaming Process

Related Topics:
Arburg, Rocky Hill, Conn., demonstrated a new, larger size of its Profoam physical foaming system at the recent K 2016 show. A sealed, pressurized hopper (now available in 5-liter capacity) impregnates pellets with nitrogen gas before they enter the injection barrel. The larger hopper allows foaming of larger parts.
The German Institute for Plastics Processing (IKV) in Aachen, which helped develop Profoam, demonstrated production of a bicycle seat using the process to foam long-glass PP in a sandwich with outer layers of unidirectional, continuous glass/PP laminates. Foaming is said to permit gentle, stress-free molding of the LGF-PP so as to attain greater fiber lengths in the core of the finished part.
