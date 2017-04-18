INJECTION MOLDING: New Line of Small Robots

Related Topics: Robots

A smaller range of compact, servo-driven linear robots has been added to the LRX line from KraussMaffei Automation (U.S. office in Florence, Ky.). The new LRX 50, 100, and 150 have payload capacities of 5, 10, and 15 kg (11, 22, and 33 lb) respectively and are suited to injection presses of 35 to 650 metric tons. They compliment the LRX 250, 500, and 1000 models that carry 25 to 100 kg (55 to 220 lb).

The new models have rack-and-pinion drives instead of toothed belts, providing a high level of speed and precision. Air/vacuum lines and electronics are protected on the Y axis by quick-change covers. A central air/vacuum portal facilitates fast gripper changing. The new axis design is said to ensure free access to the machine hopper and barrel. An additional blow-off function using vacuum after the parts are held ensures rapid gripping. Fully intregrated into the MC6 press controls, a new digital vacuum-monitoring system with integrated air-saving function reportedly allows reducing compressed-air requirements by up to 90%. Also, leakage monitoring detects malfunctions that require maintenance. The servo-driven wrist axes were redesigned for minimal opening stroke and greater load capacity; their smaller drives reduce both weight and energy consumption.