INJECTION MOLDING: New Range of All-Electric Machines

A new generation of small to mid-size IntElect all-electric injection machines was presented to the public at an in-house fair last month at the German headquarters of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery. The firm previewed the first model, of 50 metric tons, in the series at the K 2016 show in Dusseldorf last October. Sumitomo Demag (U.S. office in Strongsville, Ohio) now has added units of 75, 100, 130, and 180 m.t. The largest unit closes the gap between large and mid-size IntElect machines. The new units are said to “significantly reduce the price difference between hydraulic and all-electric machines,” with an “objective to enable a ROI in less than one year while providing the complete range of options.”

A key feature of these presses is a brand-new generation of “highly dynamic” servo drive motors, developed in-house, which boast extended memory for brake energy and 20% overall energy savings versus comparable all-electric machines. In addition, the control cabinet is integrated into the machine base, freeing up space for downstream equipment and allowing easy access to the nozzle area and clamp unit. The new design has significantly smaller footprint than its predecessors—even the smallest (50-m.t.) model is 1.6 ft shorter than earlier models. On average, the setup area is 10% less than that of comparable all-electrics, the company says.

Other features include sensitive mold protection and a linear guide system said to provide maximum platen parallelism right down to symmetric application of nozzle force. Redesigned platens are up to 30% stiffer than before. The NC5 controller comes with a new capacitive glass color touchscreen with the improved brilliance and sharpness of a smartphone. In addition to the standard version, the electric ejector package is available with additional force and/or speed.