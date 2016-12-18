Plantwide machine monitoring and more.

Click Image to Enlarge

RJG, Inc., Traverse City, Mich., introduced two new software products and a new service for injection molders at the recent K 2016 show in Dusseldorf. First, the “Hub” is software that allows molders and plant managers to monitor their entire plant floor from a single remote access point. They can view all their RJG eDART machine-monitoring systems from the Hub via a web browser and automatically back up all the eDART machine data. Users can view the current process running on any individual eDART-equipped machine, including real-time cycle and summary data. The Hub works in conjunction with the existing eDART Data Manager, which displays only the current-shot process information on a spreadsheet-style display. Using a variety of graphs, the Hub can show the history of any job and exactly how any machine performed at any given time on any given day. It also provides a report on the five most common problem areas in your plant over the last 24 hr. And there is a job audit report that displays any changes made to a process, the alarms that occurred, and the amount of scrap and good parts produced. The manager’s dashboard is a quick overview of which jobs are running, which machines are running or down, how much scrap is being made and why, and overall product quality.

The second new software product is the CoPilot, which functions as a notification system, a communication tool, and a coach. Designed for maximum simplicity and for use by technicians of all experience levels, it provides real-time notifications when processes change. It allows users to record log entries that detail what occurred to make the process deviate from its normal setup. And it provides simple, step-by-step directions for returning the process to normal (see photo).

Also new is an engineering and consulting service called TZero, that works with the client’s engineering and manufacturing departments to develop a systematic process before the tool is cut. RJG, a proponent of Scientific Molding principles, describes this service as taking its expertise “upstream” and applying scientific principles to part and tool design. Elements of the service can include training and consulting on part design, material selection, process development, molding simulation, in-mold sensor evaluation, identification of opportunities for productivity improvement, and strategies for process monitoring and control.