INJECTION MOLDING: Robots Get New Servo Axes And Higher Payload

Cartesian servo robots for injection presses of 150 to 400 tons have received several upgrades from Wittmann Battenfeld, Torrington, Conn. W821 and W831 robots now carry payloads from 10 to 15 kg (22-33 lb) and handle demolding strokes up to 800 mm (31.2 in.). In addition, Wittmann has completely overhauled the optional servo wrist axes for these models. (A pneumatic swivel axis is standard.)

The updated servo rotational C-axis does not affect the payload capacity. The servo rotational B-axis (rotating the gripper around the vertical axis) does reduce the payload to 10 kg. These features offer the user a choice of a servo B-C-axis or a servo B-axis combined with a pneumatic C-axis. According to Wittmann, a special feature of the new wrist axes is that they do not change the acceleration/deceleration profile of the robot axes, while other robots reportedly require adjustment of the movement profiles to accommodate supplementary equipment.