INJECTION MOLDING: Small, Economical Robot

Sepro America , Warrendale, Pa., has introduced the smallest model in its series of economical, general-purpose Cartesian servo robots for simple pick-and-place and stacking operations. The Success 5, which was previewed at the K 2016 show in Dusseldorf last October (along with the S5 Picker, which shares a similar mechanical design) is designed for injection presses of 20 to 80 tons. It offers a horizontal stroke of 1000 or 1500 mm, 400-mm strip stroke, 1000-mm vertical stroke, and 3-kg (6.6-lb) payload capacity.

Like other Success models, it comes standard with R1 pneumatic wrist rotation (0-90°) or optional R3 rotation (0-90° or 0-180°).

It comes with Sepro’s Touch 2 control, which has a touchscreen and simple, icon-driven instruction that enable even inexperienced operators to create basic pick-and-place cycles by following on-screen prompts. Other standard features, normally available only on more expensive robots, according to Sepro, include simultaneous motion of all three axes; “Y-free” function, which makes it easier to program ejection tracking and saves on gripper costs; multiple vacuum and pressure circuits to allow degating, selective part placement, and other functions; and quick disconnects for fast end-of-arm tooling changeovers.

The new S5 Picker, built around the same compact three-axis design, features a simple sprue gripper. R1 wrist rotation is optional.