MATERIALS: Dielectric Controlled Thermoplastics

A new family of dielectric controlled polymeric materials for injection molding, thermoforming and composite applications is now available from ARC Technologies, Amesbury, Mass. The material formulations—all of which are halogen-free, RoHs and REACH compliant, are offered with a wide variety of electrical properties.

• PP6600 is a low-dielectric, low-loss thermoplastic compound with good resistance to moisture and most chemicals. It is ideal for applications at 24 GHz and 77 GHx, including radomes for automotive radar, and can be used as an impendance-matching material or as a dielectric spacer

• CA5000 is a highly-conductive plastic that provides excellent shielding over a wide frequency range. It boasts good temperature resistance and corrosion resistance, and is said to be an ideal material for molding electronic covers and enclosures that can benefit from low cost and design flexibility.

• PP2000 is a magnetic absorber that provides a balance of mechanical and electrical properties that is said to ve well suited for surface current reduction, cavity mode suppression, and attenuating near-field emissions from 1 to 18 GHz. WT-ACAG is a carbon-based absorber that is designed for attenuation in the 10+ GHz range. This product is reportedly ideal for glossy enclosures and housing and can be used to reduce/eliminate antenna pattern side lobes and improve performance.