MATERIALS HANDLING: Blender Automatically Self Cleans

Advanced Blending Solutions (ABS), Wallace, Mich., is launching its first automated self-cleaning blender, the Chameleon Simplicity 3000. Material, which is removed from the feeder tray using an automated vacuum system, can be sent to a material collection station or bin for later use. Compressed air cleans the side walls of the component hopper, and ABS claims changeovers can be done in as little as 20 seconds with the smallest ABS feeder, assuming that the rundown feature was used.­ ABS notes that Chameleon can significantly reduce purge waste and increase equipment run time. It can be retrofitted to any ABS blender.

ABS told Plastics Technology that the Chameleon can has a throughput of up to 1000 lb/hr on up to a 10-component frame. The standard feeder is a fe-200, with a throughput range from .4 to 200 lb/hr. ABS suggests material to be processed be sent to it to determine exact throughout. ABS said that in the near future, it plans to have this option available on any size ABS Simplicity blender, as well as being offered as a retrofittable item.