MATERIALS HANDLING: Custom-Made Tanks

ASME tanks from Charles Ross & Son Co., Hauppauge, N.Y., are custom built to serve a wide range of applications and processing requirements in virtually any industry. The pictured 5000-gal stainless steel tank is designed for full vacuum up to 10 psig internal pressure at 200 F in accordance with ASME Code Section VIII, Division 1 latest edition. It includes various size flange connections and manways, a half pipe jacket on the sidewalls and a dimpled jacket on the bottom head.
 
Ross Engineering is a one-stop resource for ASME tank design, engineering and fabrication. Capabilities include: 
 
• Storage tanks, pressure vessels and reactors up to 100,000 gallons or larger.
• Carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, Monel, Hastelloy and Inconel materials of construction.
• Agitators and mixer controls. 
• Sheathing and insulation.
• Sanitary design and finish.
• Special coatings and tank liners.
• Non-destructive testing.

