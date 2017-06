MATERIALS HANDLING: Custom-Made Tanks

ASME tanks from Charles Ross & Son Co. , Hauppauge, N.Y., are custom built to serve a wide range of applications and processing requirements in virtually any industry. The pictured 5000-gal stainless steel tank is designed for full vacuum up to 10 psig internal pressure at 200 F in accordance with ASME Code Section VIII, Division 1 latest edition. It includes various size flange connections and manways, a half pipe jacket on the sidewalls and a dimpled jacket on the bottom head.