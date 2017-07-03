MATERIALS HANDLING: Pneumatic Weigh Hopper Has Fill/Pass Valve

Related Topics: Resin Conveying

A new weigh hopper with Fill/Pass Valve for dilute-phase pneumatic conveying systems has been introduced by Flexicon Corp., Bethlehem, Pa. Suspended from three small-scale load cells, the gain-in-weight hopper reportedly delivers higher accuracy than loss-of-weight systems requiring higher-capacity load cells.

Single or multiple hoppers can be positioned along a common vacuum or positive pressure pneumatic conveying line for discharging of dry bulk solids into single or multiple process equipment, storage vessels or downstream use points by weight. Downstream of the last fill/pass valve, the conveying line can be routed to the original material source point or into a dust collection device.

The system's controller weighs a batch by changing the position of the valve which diverts conveyed material into the hopper. As the hopper fills, load cells transmit weight gain information to a PLC. Once the batch weight has been reached, the valve redirects material away from the hopper. The controller then actuates a slide gate valve to open, discharging the weighed batch.

Rated for the pressure differentials associated with pneumatic conveying, the conical hopper is eccentric with a vertical sidewall to promote complete discharge of weighed materials for batching accuracy.

The unit is constructed of stainless steel finished to industrial or sanitary standards to suit virtually any chemical, mineral, plastics or food processing application.