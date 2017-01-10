Discharges dust-free into vessels 6 to 10 ft above the plant floor.

A new stainless steel Tip-Tite High-Lift Box/Container Dumper fromFlexicon Corp., Bethlehem, Pa., discharges dust-free into vessels 6 to 10 ft (1830 to 3050 mm) above the plant floor.

Boxes and other containers are loaded at floor level and hydraulically seated against a discharge hood. The assembly is then hydraulically elevated and tipped, causing the discharge hood spout to seat against a gasketed receiving ring installed on any receiving vessel or process equipment. Opening of a pneumatically actuated slide gate valve at the spout outlet allows controlled, dust-free discharge, while closing it allows partially empty boxes and containers to be returned to the plant floor.

The unit accommodates Gaylords and other boxes from 36 to 48 in. (915 to 1220 mm) on a side and 39 to 44 in. (990 to 1117 mm) overall height.

Constructed of stainless steel finished to industrial or sanitary standards, the unit is engineered to perform with fail-safe reliability under constant use in demanding environments.

It is also available constructed of carbon steel, and offered with optional receiving hoppers configured with the company's mechanical or pneumatic conveyors to transport discharged material to any plant location.