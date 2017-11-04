MATERIALS: Lubricated PEEK for Implantable Medical Devices

Two new lubricated grades of biocompatible PEEK grades designed for implantable medical devices have been launched by Solvay Specialty Polymers, Alpharetta, Ga.

Zeniva ZA-500L and ZA-600L offer melt indexes tailored specifically for injection molding and boast broader design latitudes for manufacturers developing next-generation implantable devices. According to the company, the new grades offer new possibilities for designing and molding unique, new implants that incorporate smaller, thinner and lighter components, and to deliver them consistently within a validated medical production process compatible with long-term implant applications.