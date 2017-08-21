Materials: Medical TPE Compounds Debut

Related Topics:
Colorite, a division of Tekni-Plex Co., Wayne, Pa., has introduced a line of styrenic TPE compounds for medical devices. Cellene TPEs use FDA-compliant ingredients to meet USP Class VI and ISO 10993 standards. Spanning a wide range of Shore durometers, these compounds are offered as alternatives to PVC and rubber. They are designed for injection molding and extrusion and include high-clarity grades and ones tailored for low migration and drug absorption.
