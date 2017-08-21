Materials: New Soft & Hard Materials for Medical Disposables

Related Topics: Materials

Medical

Related Suppliers Ineos Styrolution America LLC

At the recent MD&M East 2017 show in N.Y.C., Ineos Styrolution America LLC, Aurora, Ill., showed off two new products. One was Styrolux 4G60, a clear styrenic block copolymer (SBC) for drip chambers in IV sets. It provides a balance of stiffness and flexibility, providing squeezability plus resistance to cracking. It has Shore A hardness of 97 and Shore D hardness of 42.

Second, Novodur HD M203FC G3 is a glass-filled ABS that’s said to be the first of its kind to be certified according to the biocompatibility standard ISO10993. Aimed at IV spikes and surgical applications, it boasts significantly increased stiffness (flexural modulus of 5100 MPa, 739,500 psi) combined with high flow and good surface quality. It was developed in cooperation with its first commercial user, Fleima-Plastic, part of Masterflex Group, a German molder of ABS spikes and caps.

In addition, Ineos Styrolution highlighted the expansion of its SBC offerings, including medical grades, with the addition of the K-Resin line, acquired from Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. last year.