MATERIALS: Single-Dose Purge Compounds For All Processing Applications

Called QuickShots, a line of single-dose purging compounds have been introduced by iD Additives, Inc., LaGrange, Ill. They come in individual packets and allow operators to purge their machinery by dropping the packets into the feed/throat/hopper of their machine.
They are said to work with all resin types on all plastics machinery including injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding. Typical dosage is one ounce per inch of screw diameter. No soaking or temperature adjustments are necessary. The purges are said to be FDA compliant and environmentally safe and are made in the U.S.A
Both Celanese and Radici’s Itema have completed deals that expand their material offerings in engineering thermoplastics and composites, respectively.
