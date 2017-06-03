MATERIALS: Stable Machining Grades of Polyolefin Stock Shapes

Related Topics: Materials

The new series of Stable Machining Grade (SMG) materials from Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (Quadrant EPP), Reading, Penn., were developed to improve the performance and productivity of parts made from polyolefin base materials. The company has utilized its R&D capabilities to create the new materials—each to be launched over the next six months. Each of these materials reportedly stretches the boundaries that may have existed for machinable stock shapes manufactured from PP and PE, according to product marketing manager Doug Mahler

The new materials each boast a special performance characteristic, such as dimensional stability, higher temperature resistance, or enhanced purity. Each formulation was developed based on market feedback—some of it segment specific—that helped researchers better understand the problems machine builders were having with existing, traditional polyolefin formulations. The products will be released during March and June of 2017. Each will hit the market with inventory already-in-place, along with a suite of collateral and training materials.