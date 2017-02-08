Mixing: Planetary Dispersers with PLC Recipe Controls

Related Topics:
The PowerMix Planetary Dispersers from Charles Ross & Son Co.., Hauppauge, N.Y. are now furnished with PLC Recipe Controls and are said to deliver superior batch-to-batch consistency in the mixing of high-solids, high-viscosity applications. Two independently-driven agitators—a high speed sawtooth disperser and a low speed planetary stirrer—reportedly make the PowerMix ideal for dispersing powders and applying high shear to viscous materials without the risk of localized overheating.
Pictured is a Ross Model PDM-40 PowerMix, which has a working capacity of 40 gal. The system is rated for vacuum up to 29.5 in. Hg and includes a built-in liquid ring vacuum pump. All wetted surfaces are stainless steel 316L polished to 150-grit finish.
The 10 hp rectangular planetary stirrer and 15 hp dual-blade disperser revolve around the batch while rotating on their own axes at variable speeds. A sidewall scraper arm and bottom scraper attached to the planetary stirrer enhance heating/cooling via the jacketed vessel. A hot water temperature control unit can be supplied with the PowerMix.
In this model, solid raw materials may be added through 3-in. sight/charge ports, and liquids through a 1in. tri-clamp port. The mixer cover also includes a foam level sensor to relieve vacuum as needed. Mounted to the mixer is a NEMA 4X PLC Control System capable of creating and storing recipes based on agitator speeds, time, temperature and vacuum level. Process variables are entered and monitored from a 10-in. color touchscreen HMI with data acquisition capability.
