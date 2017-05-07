Mixing/Blending: Easy-to-Clean Ribbon Blender

Related Topics: Compounding

The Model 42N-36S Sanitary Ribbon Blender from Charles Ross & Son Co., Hauppauge, N.Y., has a 36 ft³ maximum working capacity. The machines are used for blending additives into virgin plastic feedstock, mixing different types of plastics in powder, bead or pellet form, batching polymer additives, etc. Driven by a 25-hp inverter-duty gearmotor, the precisely fabricated double-ribbon agitator turns to up to 40 rpm within the U-shaped trough, producing a balanced lateral and radial movement of batch materials. Wetted parts are stainless steel 316 polished to 150-grit for ease of cleaning. The blender cover includes safety grating and a custom bag dump station. A 150-psig ASME code stamped dimpled stainless-steel jacket is supplied around the trough for heating/cooling. A NEMA 4X Operator Control Panel is pre-wired to the blender and factory tested