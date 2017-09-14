Multi-Layer Tool For Tubing

The latest generation of Series 800 extrusion tooling from Guill Tool & Engineering Co.Inc., W. Warwick, R.I., produces tubing in two to six layers and ODs from 1/8 to 6 in. Applications include automotive, medical, appliance, and industrial. The redesigned Series 800 produces “flawlessly smooth” extrusion and layer definition when running fluropolymers and other materials, Guill says.

The design allows thin-layer combinations of polymers and adhesives down to 0.02 mm or less.