Multi-Layer Tool For Tubing

Die offers ‘flawless extrusion’ for medical, automotive, other types of high-end tubing.

New Product Post: 9/14/2017

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

The latest generation of Series 800 extrusion tooling from Guill Tool & Engineering Co.Inc., W. Warwick, R.I., produces tubing in two to six layers and ODs from 1/8 to 6 in. Applications include automotive, medical, appliance, and industrial. The redesigned Series 800 produces “flawlessly smooth” extrusion and layer definition when running fluropolymers and other materials, Guill says. 

The design allows thin-layer combinations of polymers and adhesives down to 0.02 mm or less.

 

Editor Pick

Self-Diagnostic Software For Extruders

Problem alerts personnel to heater solenoid failure, feeding issues, gearbox vibration, and general equipment failures.

New Product

Multi-Agitator System for Viscous Mixing, Dispersion

Wear-Resistant Barrel Liners For Twin-Screws

Self-Diagnostic Software For Extruders

Multi-Layer Tool For Tubing

Injection Molding: Differentiated Power Distribution Give Hot Runner Nozzles a Uniform Temperature Profile

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.