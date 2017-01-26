The ReFresher technology is based on the proven TVEplus technology and now offers filtrated, degassed and odorless recyclates.

Click Image to Enlarge The new ReFresher eliminates odors caused by migrated substances. (Photo credit: Erema). The combination of ReFresher and the proven TVEplus technology now offers odorless recyclates even in the case of severely contaminated packaging waste. (Photo credit: Erema).

Austria-based Erema (U.S. office Ipswich, Mass.) has developed new technology that eliminates odors caused by migrated substance. The ReFresher, which was launched at the K 2016 trade fair, eliminates odors caused by migrated substances such as residues left on the plastic materials. These include food contamination, cleaner/detergent residues and cosmetics. The ReFresher is downstream of the extrusion process and keeps the recyclates at the required temperature at which volatile materials can be discharged. The ReFresher is available in various expansion stages depending on the end application. Erema now offers a mobile ReFresher as an additional service for on-site trials directly at the customer's location to adapt the solution to the requirements of the end product.

The ReFresher is based on the proven TVEplus technology and now offers filtrated, degassed and odorless recyclates. The INTAREMA TVEplus prevents unpleasant odors from developing during the extrusion process. In conventional processes, these develop through cellulose contamination such as wood or paper that burn during extrusion and transfer the smell to the plastic. The interplay of preconditioning unit, Airflush technology, low melt temperature, efficient filtration and several degassing steps ensures that the cellulose particles are separated from the plastic.

"At the end of the extrusion process, what we have in our hands is high-quality recyclate which is already suitable for many applications. And here I am referring to extrusion products such as pipes or film in the waste management or construction industry. The odor caused by migrated substances, however, is more stubborn. End products such as plastic parts in cars or in the home call for an additional recycling step to neutralise the odour. And this is exactly what we developed the ReFresher for," says Clemens Kitzberger, post consumer business development manager at Erema.