Recycling: High-Output Filter For High-Contamination Applications

The GorillaBelt melt filter from Italy’s Cofit International is now available in the U.S. from Melt Filtration Products, Charlotte, N.C. The unit is for use when processing both post-consumer and post-industrial material. In Europe, the machine has been running at multiple locations on lines with 10-15% contamination rate, running at throughputs of 7000 lb/hr. The GorillaBelt reportedly removes sand, glass, metals, paper, cardboard and other non-melt polymer, while filtering as fine as 90 microns.
The GorillaBelt offers continuous operation because line stops to change out screens, drums, or disks are unnecessary.
Cofit has established a North American operation in San Diego for technical support and parts.
Melt loses said to be reduced to 0.1%.
