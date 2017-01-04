The V-ECO rotary shredder series from Vecoplan LLC, High Point, N.C. efficiently processes a broad spectrum of recyclables including all types of plastics, films, fiber, paper, cardboard, and textiles.

The V-ECO rotary shredder series from Vecoplan LLC, High Point, N.C. efficiently processes a broad spectrum of recyclables including all types of plastics, films, fiber, paper, cardboard, and textiles. Introduced at K 2016, the rotary shredder features an inclined cutting chamber floor that combines with a processing ram to ensure continuous feeding of material to shredding rotor. A VFD Inverter Drive eliminates gearboxes and fluid couplings, matches rotor speed and torque to load characteristics, and senses tramp metal & stops automatically.

The unit is equipped with “W” Rotors that have a cutting geometry to shred both flexible and fibrous, or rigid and bulky materials, delivering particle consistency, maximum throughput, and minimal heat buildup. Single or double rows of bed knives are said to increase the shredding surface, producing smaller particle sizes, for maximum screen throughput and minimum processing time. Plus they’re externally adjustable for quick and easy maintenance of optimal cutting tolerances on thin, flexible materials like films and fibers.

A hydraulic lift-up cutting chamber floor provides safe and convenient access to the cutting chamber. Just push a button for material changes or tramp metal removal. A drop-down screen carriage delivers fast and easy screen changes, with quick access for cutting insert rotations or replacements, as well as other maintenance.

