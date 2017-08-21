Recycling: Improved Melt Filter at Fakuma

Related Suppliers Ettlinger North America LP

At next month’s Fakuma 2017 show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH of Germany (U.S. office in Tyrone, Ga.) will introduce its latest-generation melt filters for recycling of contaminated resins. The brand-new models are based on the same rotating, perforated drum as the previous ERF and ECO versions. The first months of practical experience with pilot customers reportedly show up to 28% higher throughput for the same filtration quality and the same ultra-low melt losses, said to be half as large as those with other melt filters.