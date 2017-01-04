Sesotec GmbH showcased its Rapid Pro-Sense metal separator at K 2016.

Sesotec GmbH (U.S. office in Bartlett, Ill.) showcased its Rapid Pro-Sense metal separator at K 2016, which reliably detects and separates magnetic and non-magnetic metal particles even if they are enclosed in granulate and ensures the quality of plastic granulate and protects plastics-processing machines against damage and clogging. In terms of a "Smart Factory," the system can be integrated in networked production facilities.

In addition, Sesotec presented for the first time the new Flake Purifier+ sorting system, which is based on a modular concept that allows the combination of all available sensors for contaminant detection: Sensors for metal separation, sensors for color separation/sorting, and sensors for the separation and sorting by plastic types.

The "+" in the system stands for optimized material in-feeding for a more evenly distributed material flow and increased material throughput. The system also allows easier maintenance and integration. The "+" furthermore stands for the dust-proof system design and for the integrated connections for dust and label extraction which all provide increased efficiency in the recycling process.

224-208-1900 sesotec.us