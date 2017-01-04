NGR-Next Generation Recycling Maschinen GmbH and Kuhne Group will team up on the production of systems for producing virgin-quality PET sheet from PET waste.

Click Image to Enlarge

At K2016, Austria-based NGR-Next Generation Recycling Maschinen GmbH (NGR, U.S. office in Norcross, Ga.) and Kuhne Group, Sankt Augustin, Germany, announced they will team up on the production of systems for producing virgin-quality PET sheet from PET waste. The integrated system consists of a shredder-feeder-extruder combination for producing plastic melt, the P:REACT unit for improving the quality of PET, and a tight-tolerance sheet line from Kuhne. The companies believe that both PET sheet processors and thermoformers will benefit from the collaborating.

The shredder-feeder-extruder combination can convert any form of input material into high-quality melt, the suppliers say. This makes it possible to feed the unit with low-cost PET material like skeleton scrap, sheet production scrap, bottle flakes or even fibers. The PET melt is decontaminated in P:REACT (for 100% food-contact in accordance with FDA regulations) and the IV value is set to the desired level. "This means all the material requirements are on hand for producing PET sheets that have tight IV tolerances on par with virgin material," says Josef Hochreiter, CEO of NGR. For customer trials, a system from the P:SHEET series is available in NGR's technical test center.

“Initial tests have far exceeded our expectations for sheet quality," says Hubert Armbruster, Managing Director of Kuhne. "The newly provided option for producing high-quality PET sheets from low-cost input materials, and eliminating one melt step in the process, have already ignited great interest among our customers.”

