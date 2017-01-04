Weima Maschinenbau GmbH in Germany presented its all-new WKS single-shaft shredder series with 1400, 1800, and 2200-mm working width.

At K 2016, Weima Maschinenbau GmbH in Germany (U.S. office in Fort Mill, SC) presented its all-new WKS single-shaft shredder series with 1400, 1800, and 2200-mm working width. Since these machines were specially designed for plastic applications, they aim for shredding voluminous objects, tear-resistant fibers and film. Instead of a horizontal ram, the new WKS series has a so-called “swing-ram,” which is guided on rolls. This is what makes the shredder very compact and easy to maintain. It also allows a more aggressive material infeed. Optionally, an attachment can be added to the swing arm to optimize feeding. The low feeding point with a height of only 2.2 meters enables customers to fill the hopper via conveyor belt, forklift, or by hand. All WKS shredding machines are suitable to be run as a stand-alone solution or as part of a multiple-stage plant—a plastic recycling line including an extrusion system, for example.

803-802-7170 weima.com