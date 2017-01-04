Erema will supply its Intarema recycling technology for KraussMaffei’s “re-compounding” technology.

Erema (U.S. office Erema North America Inc., Ipswich, Mass.) and KraussMaffei Berstorff (U.S. office Florence, Ken.) announced at K2016 partnership whereby Erema will supply its Intarema recycling technology for KraussMaffei’s “re-compounding” technology. The re-compounding technology process includes an extruder used for melting the reclaimed material before it is compounded on a second extruder. Since the integrated process is on a single line in a tandem arrangement, the material processed does not need to be heated repeatedly, which saves energy, minimizes the shear stress produced during plasticizing and gives substantially improved material quality.

“The perfect portfolio combination of both partners clearly demonstrates that integrated recycling and compounding—or rather re-compounding—has become a key element of our strategic orientation," says Peter Roos, president of the Extrusion Technology Segment of the KraussMaffei Group. “The Erema technology enables us to offer our customers a line concept that stands out for unparalleled productivity and uncompromising reliability. In the first quarter of 2017, this new solution can be thoroughly tested as the first line rated for outputs between 300 kg (661 lb) and 1000 kg (2204 lb)/hr will be available for customer trials.”

