Recyclers of post-consumer plastic waste often deal with materials containing migrated substances from food, cosmetics or detergents. Residues of monomers, oxidation, hydrolysis and decomposition products (VOCs) can also cause unwanted smells in recycled pellets.

To combat that, Starlinger & Co. (U.S. office is American Starlinger-Sahm) introduced at K 2016 technology that significantly reduces the smell during and after recycling and allows recyclers to “upcycle” their end product. The method works without additives, reportedly achieving excellent resin quality with improved smell on a permanent basis.

The odor reduction process consists of three steps: material preparation in the Smart feeder, where the material is heated and homogenized until the ideal operation point is reached; the C-VAC degassing module with 300% increased melt surface for highest possible degassing efficiency, and the Smell Extraction Unit which gives the regranulate the final touch. The result: up-cycled, permanently smell-improved regranulate of highest quality that can be used in a wide range of applications, the supplier says.