Herbold, Smithfield, R.I., has introduced a new optional force-feed mechanism for its of HV Plastcompactor Densifiers used to agglomerate low bulk density material. The resulting agglomerate has a higher bulk density than the source material with improved flow characteristics. While traditional gravity feeding is appropriate in some cases, it is not ideal for materials like carpet fiber, film or PS.

The new force-feeder mechanism uses an auger to convey material at a higher and more consistent feed rate to deliver increased throughput and reduced energy consumption.

Continuous material processing takes place between a rotating and a fixed compaction disc. Both discs are equipped with screw mounted, replaceable kneading rails. Pre-granulated material moves through the center of the fixed disc into the processing chamber where it is rapidly heated by the two discs.

Three sizes of HV Plastcompactors are available offering throughputs to 2600–3000 lb/hr.