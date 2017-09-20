TESTING: Haze Meter for Plastic Films

A new instrument that promises fast and accurate measurement of the optical quality of plastic films and other transparent materials is newly available from Paul N. Gardner Co. (GARDC0), Pompano Beach, Fla.

The new Novo-Haze TX haze meter reportedly measures total transmission and haze according to ASTM D1003 (CIE, C), the key standard used in most QA applications. The unit features an intuitive touch-sensitive interface which minimizes test time and makes it very easy to use for both QC and R&D. Single-touch button or the footswitch can be used to initiate single measurements or automatic measurement mode. The percentage of ‘haze’ and ‘transmittance’ are shown on screen at the end of the test. The company claims the instrument is offered at huge savings compared to other instruments which contain additional superfluous test methods.