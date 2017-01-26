A testing instrument newly launched by Mocon, Inc., Minneapolis, Minn., is said to provide marketers and their material suppliers with oxygen permeation data quickly and more easily to assist in meeting shelf-life goals.

A testing instrument newly launched by Mocon, Inc., Minneapolis, Minn., is said to provide marketers and their material suppliers with oxygen permeation data quickly and more easily to assist in meeting shelf-life goals. Ox-Tran 2/12 is said to be particularly well suited for flexible plastics packaging used for produce.

Product manager Ryan Holland points out that produce has a much shorter shelf life, requiring higher transmitter materials that can breathe to prevent premature spoilage. “Not having a good handle on your material transmission rates can result in shelf life of a couple of days vs. a couple of weeks that is necessary for the packer-to-consumer lifecycle.”

Ox-Tran 2/12 boasts a simplified set up, eliminating the significant number of labor hours typically spent setting up tests or waiting for results. The instrument was specifically designed to produce results quickly, with minimal effort, to boost efficiency. A new user interface, coupled with increased automation, reportedly makes testing easier than before, with less skill required.