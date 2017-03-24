TOOLING: Economical Sprue Pullers And Metal Polish Debut

Related Suppliers IMS Industrial Molding Supplies

Two new entries from IMS Company, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, are a line of economical bronze sprue-puller tools and a line of metal cleaning/polishing compounds. The bronze, 10-piece sprue-puller tools reportedly remain rigid and prevent sloppiness and joint weakening as they wear, said to be two major problems of competing brass tools. The tools have non-slip grips and three of them come in two sizes (6 and 8 in.) for convenient use by men and women.

In addition, IMS has become a distributor of Autosol metal- and mold-care products from Germany. These pastes and polishes remove plastic buildup, dirt, rust, stains, and oxidation from aluminum, copper, brass, ferrous metals, and even glass. They can be rubbed on with a cloth and buffed off to leave a clean, gleaming finish. There’s even a special polish for chrome-plated molds.