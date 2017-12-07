Tooling: High Temperature Hoses Swap Metal Sheath for Silicone

The new E 2187 IsoTemp high temperature hoses from Meusburger US, Inc. Standard Molds (Charlotte, N.C.) feature a silicone sheath for a product that can be used at temperatures of up to 200°C with water, oil, air or vapour. In addition to protection against burns, the silicone can prevent abrasion injury or damages associated with frayed metal sheath.

All components that come in contact with the medium are made of stainless steel, preventing corrosion and clogging of the hose line. The union nut can either be mounted with a coupler or screwed directly onto the mold, and thanks to the FDA-compliant silicone sheath, the hose can be used in cleanrooms. Meusburger says the hose, which is available in red and blue, offers high flexibility from the small bending radius of 50 mm. Graduated lengths of 300 mm to 2500 mm are in stock, with the capability to order special lengths. The Meusburger product range also includes the E 21872 High temperature hose without silicone sheath.