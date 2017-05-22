TOOLING: Tunnel-Gate Inserts for Large Contour Steps

New versions of "banana" or "cashew"gate inserts.

New Product: 5/22/2017

Related Topics:

Tunnel-gate inserts with so-called “banana” or “cashew” geometries are a practical solution for hidden gate marks. They allow filling the part from the bottom, and the clearly defined tear edge provides for an exact tear of the sprue. Meusburger of Austria (U.S. office in Charlotte, N.C.) has expanded its range with two new versions especially for large contour steps.

With new E 1693 tunnel-gate insert for high-level contours, the gating point can be behind a step or fillet or above the split-line face. New E 1694 tunnel-gate insert for low-level contours enables gating below the split-line face.

Editor Pick

TOOLING: Stable, Precise Gear Unit for Stack Molds

The smaller tooth size on the gears delivers more accurate synchronization.

New Product

TOOLING: Tunnel-Gate Inserts for Large Contour Steps

INJECTION MOLDING: New Range of All-Electric Machines

TOOLING: Stable, Precise Gear Unit for Stack Molds

HEATING/COOLING: Lower Temperature Range for Portable Chillers

HEATING/COOLING: Compact Mold Temperature Controller Gets Smaller, Lighter

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.