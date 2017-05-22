TOOLING: Tunnel-Gate Inserts for Large Contour Steps

Tunnel-gate inserts with so-called “banana” or “cashew” geometries are a practical solution for hidden gate marks. They allow filling the part from the bottom, and the clearly defined tear edge provides for an exact tear of the sprue. Meusburger of Austria (U.S. office in Charlotte, N.C.) has expanded its range with two new versions especially for large contour steps.

With new E 1693 tunnel-gate insert for high-level contours, the gating point can be behind a step or fillet or above the split-line face. New E 1694 tunnel-gate insert for low-level contours enables gating below the split-line face.