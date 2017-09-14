Wear-Resistant Barrel Liners For Twin-Screws

Related Suppliers KraussMaffei Berstorff

KraussMaffei Berstorff (U.S. office in Florence, Ky.) is offering wear-resistant barrel liners made of a new material for its ZE BluePower twin-screw extruders. The new liner material is 72HA, an iron-based powder-metallurgical alloy with high amounts of carbon and chrome. The liners provide protection against wear and corrosion with compounds that are fiber reinforced, highly filled, or contain special additives like flame retardants.

The liners are oval-shaped; their special geometry is said to prevent liner deformation in the intermeshing zone. This improves the heat transfer from the external housing to the liner. A special contact collar ensures correct axial positioning of the liner inside the housing. As a result, no leakage occurs at the housing connections, the company says.