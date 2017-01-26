Hermmann Ultrasonics is offering two new levels of security that can be easily integrated into its ultrasonic welding machines.

Click Image to Enlarge

Two new features that ensure significant production security when changing welding tools in the assembly of plastic medical devices and other plastic assemblies are now being offered by Hermmann Ultrasonics, Bartlett, Ill.. Both features, showcased at MD&M West 2017 (Feb. 7-9, Anaheim, Ca.), can be easily integrated into the company’s popular HiQ series ultrasonic welding machines—the HiQ Dialog and the HiQ Vario. This, without the need for any additional external hardware or software, as all elements are available within the software solution package. The two features are:

• An RFID reader integrated into the tooling which reportedly guarantees the right tool is installed for the production. Not only is it built into the sonotrode, but also in the fixture. As such, the ultrasonic welding system automatically associates the correct parameter setting for parts to be welded with the installed tooling.

• An integrated optical sensor offers yet a second level of security. Prior to each ultrasonic welding process, it verifies that the correct part in terms of shape and color has been placed into the fixture. If the system senses a mismatch, it locks the process, alarms the operator or puts the system on hold.