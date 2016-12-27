How to Collect & Interpret Process Data in Extrusion: Part 1

Many extrusion lines sold nowadays are equipped with data- acquisition systems (DAS). These systems can present extruder operators and process engineers with large amounts of data. There are several critical issues in the proper use of a DAS, which are the focus of this article, part one in a three-part series:

1. Are the correct process variables measured and monitored?

2. Are these process variables measured correctly?

3. Is the data-collection rate appropriate?

4. Are operating personnel capable of properly interpreting the data?

VITAL SIGNS OF THE

EXTRUSION PROCESS

The three most important extrusion process variables are melt pressure (P), melt temperature (T), and motor load (I). These three process variables represent the vital signs of the extruder. When the extruder is not functioning correctly one, two, or all three of these variables will show abnormal behavior. It is no coincidence that these three process variables are analogous to the vital signs of the human body: blood pressure, body temperature, and pulse. The human body functions because the heart pumps blood through our vascular system. Blood pressure and pulse are measures of how well our blood is being pumped. In extrusion P, T, and I are measures of the pumping efficiency of the extruder.