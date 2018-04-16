3D Printing Workshop Debuts at NPE2018

One of the most exciting new events at NPE2018: The Plastics Show is the debut of the 3D Printing Workshop, an event examining 3D printing technology from a plastics processing perspective.

3D printing is one of the most discussed and fastest moving technologies in industrial manufacturing. As a result, one of the most exciting new events at NPE2018: The Plastics Show is the debut of the 3D Printing Workshop (register at additiveconference.com), an event examining 3D printing technology from a plastics processing perspective.

Presented by Additive Manufacturing Media, this immersive, half-day technical event takes place tomorrow—Wednesday, May 9th from 1 – 5 p.m. followed by an industry networking reception.

Curated by the editorial experts at Additive Manufacturing Media, Plastics Technology and MoldMaking Technology, the workshop will take a focused look at the machinery, materials and processes being used to produce end-use industrial plastic parts. Specific sessions will address conformal cooling, safety-critical part properties, advanced materials and low- and high-volume production issues. Speakers include representatives from leading 3D printing equipment suppliers, OEMs, manufacturers and research organizations such as; Forecast3D, HP, Avante Technology, Linear AMS, Arburg, UL LLC, Carbon, EOS and more. These industry experts will demonstrate how they’re using additive manufacturing technology effectively in their businesses and how plastics processors can successfully adopt or expand their application of 3D printing technology.

The program concludes with a 3D Printing Industry Reception at 3NINE Orlando. The reception features food, drinks and several opportunities to network with industry professionals that can help your business grow and succeed.

In addition to the educational and networking benefits of attending the 3D Printing Workshop, attendees receive access to full post-show event proceedings and a free subscription to Additive Manufacturing Media and Plastics Technology.

