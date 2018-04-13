Accede Mold & Tool Expands Sampling Lab with Engel Machine

Originally titled 'Accede Mold & Tool Expands Sampling Lab with Engel Machine'

Accede Mold & Tool invested in the Engel Duo 4550/720 plastic injection molding machine and crane system in response to its customers’ demand for larger cavitation molds for the packaging market.

Press Release Post: 4/13/2018
Karen Cornelissen

Managing Editor, MoldMaking Technology

Editorial Assistant, Plastics Technology

Accede Mold & Tool has increased its in-house mold sampling capabilities by installing a new Engel Duo 4550/720 plastic injection molding machine and crane system. Accede invested in the Engel molding machine in response to its customers’ demand for larger cavitation molds for the packaging market. It is important to Accede Mold & Tool that it have the ability to validate those molds in-house.

Accede Mold & Tool installed the machine in October. The Engel Duo 4550/720 has a horizontal tie bar spacing  of 43.3" and a vertical platen size of 56.7". The machine enables a 33 percent increase in the overall mold size that Accede Mold & Tool now can validate in-house.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Accede Mold & Tool Co., Inc.

Booth: S10091

View Showroom

Related Content

Coating Has Diamond Particles for Added Toughness

Samples of coatings from Bales Metal Surface Solutions will be available in in booth W118 at NPE2018.

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.