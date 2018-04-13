Accede Mold & Tool Expands Sampling Lab with Engel Machine

Accede Mold & Tool invested in the Engel Duo 4550/720 plastic injection molding machine and crane system in response to its customers’ demand for larger cavitation molds for the packaging market.

Accede introduces the ENGEL Duo 4550/720 to expand its sampling lab.

Accede Mold & Tool has increased its in-house mold sampling capabilities by installing a new Engel Duo 4550/720 plastic injection molding machine and crane system. Accede invested in the Engel molding machine in response to its customers’ demand for larger cavitation molds for the packaging market. It is important to Accede Mold & Tool that it have the ability to validate those molds in-house.

Accede Mold & Tool installed the machine in October. The Engel Duo 4550/720 has a horizontal tie bar spacing of 43.3" and a vertical platen size of 56.7". The machine enables a 33 percent increase in the overall mold size that Accede Mold & Tool now can validate in-house.

