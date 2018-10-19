ADG Solutions Hires New Technical/Service Manager

John Thompson joins as the new Technical/Service Manager.

ADG Solutions has hired John Thompson as the new technical and service manager, managing the outside service, production within the Atlanta facility, and assisting with technical engineering with a focus on PLC work and programming. He recently held the position of maintenance manager at Fiberon Decking and prior to that was the senior electrical technician at Galvan Industries.

He holds the following certifications: North Carolina Electrical Contractor License, Certified Reliability Leader, Siemens S7 Introduction, Six Sigma Green Belt, Studio 5000 Logix Designer Level 1, and Studio 5000 Logix Designer Level 2.

“John is key to our continued growth. His expertise will help bring our organization to the next level and allow us to continue to exceed our customer expectations,” says Sandy Guthrie, president of ADG Solutions.