Advanced Blending Solutions Expands Space, Staff and Capabilities

Advanced Blending Solutions (ABS; Wallace, Mich.) has added 40,000-ft to its facility, including space for assembly, warehouse, and offices.

A representative of the maker of plastics blending and conveying equipment told Plastics Technology that the total investment registers at more than $3 million and will give it 66,000-ft of manufacturing/warehouse and 30,000-ft of administrative space.

The expansion doubles current cutting and milling spaces, and adds significant square footage to fabrication and assembly areas, as well as additional office space and employee facilities. ABS will now have the capability to do electro-polishing in-house, an on the building’s exterior, a new road was added to the back side of the building, granting better access for cars and shipments.

The representative noted that new hiring will occur along with the expansion, as the company seeks additional employees in welding, assembly, controls engineering, mechanical engineering, project management, CAD, procurement, after sales and field service.

The expansion was driven in part by new products, including the Chameleon Simplicity 3000 auto cleanout blender, SMART Stand automated cleanout manifold station and the fluff reclaim system.