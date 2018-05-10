After Hours

What's the most fun you've had after the show this week, or what are you most looking forward to?
I played golf and drank beer yesterday. I was at Shingle Creek Golf Club.
Shawn Jarvis
Account Manager, NFM Welding Engineers
I’m a plant-based person, so it’s good to go to a big event and see new technologies. I had dinner with colleagues, and I’m also attending a Penn State alumni dinner that is based around NPE every three years.
Rex Beyerbach
Maintenance Manager, Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.
We are all going out to dinner to tonight at a Greek restaurant. We went to a Japanese steakhouse last night called Kobe. We went with a bunch of Branson and Emerson people. I had the teriyaki steak. It was good.
David Devine
Sales Engineer, Branson Ultrasonics, an Emerson Automation Solutions Group