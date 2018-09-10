Agilyx Adds Capacity for Olefin Production

Agilyx’s new product greatly expands the amount of waste mixed plastics, to include polyethylene and polypropylene that can be diverted from landfill.

Agilyx, Tigard, Ore., has expanded its plastic recycling capabilities to include feedstock for crackers useful in producing ethylene and propylene building blocks of virgin plastics. This will enable production of new plastic from waste plastic and is an efficient circular method for manufacturing feedstocks used for the production of polymers.

"This expansion of our production capabilities is a significant step in addressing environmental issues associated from the evolving plastics industry,” says Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx's chief executive officer. “Agilyx has spent many years combining a differentiated technology, demonstrating deep expertise in the chemical characterization and conversion of a wide variety of waste plastics and polymers into a broad set of fuels and chemical substrates. The company has made significant strides in producing a lower carbon footprint set of products and creating advancements to economic circular solutions. We are eager to provide sustainable and economic alternatives to the petrochemical industry and our growing set of strategic partners."

From its initial commercial product – a TSCA-registered synthetic crude produced from a broad range of difficult-to-recycle mixed waste plastics – Agilyx expanded its technical platform to produce styrene oil. Agilyx subsequently built the first commercial-scale facility capable of recycling otherwise non-recyclable polystyrene waste into a styrene monomer appropriate for manufacturing virgin polystyrene products. This was a significant step for Agilyx, as it created a true circular pathway for plastics otherwise destined for landfills.

Agilyx’s new product greatly expands the amount of waste mixed plastics to include polyethylene and polypropylene that can be diverted from landfill.

