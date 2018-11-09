Agilyx and AmSty Form Joint Venture

The companies intend to form a joint venture that will assume operations of Agilyx's polystyrene recycling facility in Tigard, Ore., and to pursue the development of a 50 ton per day polystyrene recycling facility at a location to be determined.

Agilyx, the provider in converting waste plastics to low carbon fuels and chemicals, announced it has signed a Letter of Intent with AmSty, an integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer. The companies intend to form a joint venture that will assume operations of Agilyx's first-in-kind polystyrene recycling facility in Tigard, Ore., and to pursue the development of a 50 ton per day polystyrene recycling facility at a location to be determined. The Agilyx process converts used polystyrene products back into their original liquid form, styrene monomer (read more about Agilyx’s process here). New polystyrene products can then be made from this recycled styrene monomer without any degradation of quality or value.

Last August, AmSty and Agilyx announced an offtake agreement to process recycled styrene monomer from Agilyx's Tigard facility at AmSty's styrene monomer plant in St. James, La. "We are excited to work with Agilyx, a leading developer of recycling technologies for plastics, as we continue to improve our PolyUsable process assuring polystyrene remains a viable and growing component of the circular economy," says Brad Crocker, president and CEO of AmSty.

